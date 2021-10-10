Portugal vaccinates 85% of its population against Covid

Lisbon, Oct 10 (IANS) Portugal has completed the vaccination of 85 per cent of its population against Covid-19, the country's Director-General of Health Graca Freitas said.



Freitas told Lusa news agency that Portugal managed to lead global vaccination race by having "given an opportunity to everyone ... to be vaccinated" and thanks to the collaboration of the public and health professionals, reports Xinhua news agency.



According to a statement from the Health Ministry, around 15.3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, making it possible for 8.4 million people to be completely inoculated.



In addition, Portugal is completing the immunisation of the adolescent population between the ages of 12 and 17, with 83 per cent having completed their vaccination.



As of Sunday morning, Portugal had recorded a total of 1,074,813 Covid-19 cases and 18,027 deaths, according to the official data.



--IANS

ksk/

