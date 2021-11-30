Popular Telugu lyricist Sirivennela still in ICU

Hyderabad, Nov 30 (IANS) Popular Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, who was hospitalised for lung-related ailments, remains under close observation in hospital.



The latest reports from the hospital confirm his stable condition.



Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, 66, on Monday continued to remain in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS). While the doctors suggest that his condition has been stable, they have also said that keen monitoring is necessary until a couple of days.



"Noted Tollywood lyricist Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry aged 66 years was admitted in KIMS Hospital Secunderabad on 24th November with pneumonia. Currently, he is under close observation by a team of expert doctors and is getting appropriate treatment in the ICU," medical director, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, Dr Sambit Sahu said.



Chembolu Seetharama Sastry, better known as Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, has penned lyrics for over 3,000 songs till 2020. He had also received the Padma Shri for his contributions in the field of arts and aesthetics, along with 11 state Nandi Awards and four Filmfare Awards South for his contribution to the entertainment industry as a lyricist.



