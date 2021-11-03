Pope thanks S.Koreans for contribution to vax sharing campaign

Seoul, Nov 3 (IANS) Pope Francis has once again thanked the South Korean Catholic church for contributing to the Vatican-led global campaign to provide Covid-19 vaccines to poor countries, the Archdiocese of Seoul said on Wednesday.



"I would like to thank you for the offering that you, on behalf of the faithful of the Archdiocese of Seoul, sent me for poor and needy people affected by Covid-19 around the world," the Pope said in a letter sent to Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung on October 21.



"The Office of Papal Charities will offer assistance to those in need."



He added: "I very much appreciated this gesture of charity and generosity, thanks to which many suffering people will receive an aid. I embrace you and your Archdiocese, granting my affection and my spiritual closeness."



On October 20, the archdiocese sent the Vatican $1 million for the second time out of funds it raised for the campaign, reports Yonhap News Agency.



The first instalment, of the same amount of money, was remitted on June 1, and the pope expressed appreciation for the contribution in a letter sent to Yeom later in the day.



he church decided to start the fundraising on Easter Sunday in April, responding to the pope's call to distribute the life-saving doses to the poor and vulnerable.



The Archdiocese said it will continue the fundraising campaign until November 27.



--IANS

ksk/

