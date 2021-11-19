Poonam Dhillon 'Dil Bekaraar' role: Always wanted to play such character

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon, who ruled the 80s, will be seen essaying the role of Manta Thakur, whom she says is very close to her heart.



The upcoming show ‘Dil Bekaraar', directed by Habib Faizal of ‘Ishaqzaade' fame, travels back in time all the way to the magical era of the 80s when India was at the cusp of a new dawn with several social, political and economical changes unfolding bit by bit.



Talking about her character, Poonam said: "I really enjoyed the character that I played in ‘Dil Bekaraar'. It feels very close to my heart. It is the character that I have always wanted to play. It is a character of a woman who supports her spouse, who supports her children and she is always there for her family."



"That's the role I have seen my mother play for ages and that's the role I have been playing in my real life. It's a very relatable role".



‘Dil Bekaraar' explores the love story and ideological clash between Debjani Thakur and Dylan Shekhawat as it portrays a tale of humorous family drama with a backdrop of liberalization and journalism.



In addition to Poonam, it also stars veteran actors like Raj Babbar and Padmini Kolhapure and younger crop of talents like Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Medha Shankar and Sukhmani Sadana.



The show, based on the book ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls' by Anuja Chauhan, is produced by Sobo Films and is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 26.



