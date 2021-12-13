Pooja Banerjee: Never intended to break stereotypes, it just happened organically

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) 'KumKum Bhagya' actress Pooja Banerjee recently opened up about her pregnancy and she confessed that she wanted to work during her pregnancy too.



From shooting for dance sequences in her trimester to stating that "I want to inspire other TV actresses", Pooja wants to break the stereotype that motherhood is a profound pause in a woman's professional career.



Pooja said: "I have come across so many people who told me that I should slow down a bit, or take a break etc. I will work till the time my body allows me to, and talking about the benchmarks honestly I have never intended and all that has just come out very organically because this is how I am since the beginning, I love to multitask."



Furthermore, she also admitted that the fitness enthusiast in her can happily take a backseat for now. "If I am gaining weight I will happily gain weight. I have no qualms with that, I want to enjoy this phase of my life as well," she added.



On the professional front, she is known for shows such as 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' and is currently seen as Rhea Mehra in 'KumKum Bhagya'.



--IANS

ila/kr