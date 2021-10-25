Pollution board's decision to ban crackers will be reviewed: Assam CM

Guwahati, Oct 25 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly criticised a Pollution Control Board (PCB) notification banning the bursting and sale of all kinds of fire crackers except green crackers during the festive season.



Sarma said the panel has taken the decision without consulting the government.



The Chief Minister on Monday evening tweeted: "Assam Pollution Control Board has, reportedly, suo-motu, without any consultation with Govt, issued an order banning sale of firecrackers & other restrictions. We've taken note of this. The entire issue is being reviewed afresh, holistically, keeping people's sentiments in mind."



The PCB on Friday issued the notification imposing a ban on bursting and sale of all kinds of fire crackers except green crackers in Assam during the festivities.



The notification said that in compliance of the directions of the National Green Tribunal, only the green crackers can be sold and bursting is allowed only for two hours during Deepavali festivals from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., during Chhath Puja from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and during Christmas and New year eve from 11.55 p.m to 12.30 a.m.



Other than the specified festivals, prior permission of the concerned Deputy Commissioners of the Districts would be required for use of only green crackers for a limited period (not more than two hours) in the state, said the notification, issued by state PCB Member Secretary Shantanu Kr Dutta.



It said that the notification was issued considering the fact that the bursting of firecrackers releases copious amount of harmful chemicals, which have severe impact on the respiratory health of vulnerable groups and such pollutants can further aggravate health conditions of Covid-19 positive persons besides person staying in home isolation.



The board has asked the District Magistrates and Commissioners, Superintendents of Police to implement the PCB directions and daily action taken reports be submitted to the board.



The PB notification referred to the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.



