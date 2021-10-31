Policeman's body recovered from water body in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Oct 31 (IANS) A body of a J&K Police personnel was recovered from a rivulet in Poonch district on Sunday, police said.



The body was identified as of 42-year old Changaz Khan of Sanghiote in Poonch, and working as a junior constable (follower) in the department.



Police said there are reports that Khan died due to drowning, but the exact cause of his death is still to be established.



--IANS

sq/vd