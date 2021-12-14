Policeman shot dead in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi, Dec 14 (IANS) A Pakistani policeman was killed and two others were injured in a shooting incident in Rawalpindi, an official said on Tuesday.



Unknown gunmen riding on motorcycles opened fire at a police party performing patrolling duty in the Pir Wadhai area late Monday night, Assistant Superintendent of Police in Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima told Xinhua news agency.



The gunmen fled the scene after the attack, the official said, adding that the two critically injured policemen have been rushed to a hospital in the district.



A heavy contingent of police force reached the site to investigate the matter, and a search operation was launched to arrest the attackers.



No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.



