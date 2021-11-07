Policeman killed by militants in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 7 (IANS) A policeman was killed by militants in J&K's Srinagar district on Sunday, police said.



Police sources said militants fired at constable Tauseef Ahmad in S.D. Colony of Batmaloo area in Srinagar district.



"He was shifted to hospital in a critical condition and doctors declared him dead on arrival," a source said.



The area has been cordoned off for searches, sources said.



--IANS

sq/vd