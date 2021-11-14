Policeman injured in exchange of fire in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 14 (IANS) A policeman was injured in an exchange of fire between suspected militants and police in Nawa Kadal area of J&K's Srinagar district on Sunday, police said.



DGP Dilbag Singh said: "It was a police raid on a suspected hideout in Nawa Kadal. Some exchange of fire occurred in which one policeman suffered injury."



The injured policeman was shifted to hospital. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off. Additional forces have reached the spot and an operation has been started.



--IANS

zi/sq/vd