Policeman hangs himself in J&K's Srinagar
Tue, 19 Oct 2021 1634639223000
Srinagar, Oct 19 (IANS) A J&K Police constable reportedly hanged himself in Srinagar district on Tuesday, police said.
The incident was reported from Pazelpora Shalimar area.
"Bilal Ahmad Dhobi, working as a constable in armed police, was found hanging at his home.
"He was shifted to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival," a police source said, adding it "appears to be a case of suicide" but investigation is on.
--IANS
sq/vd
