Police arrest Chennai woman who sold her baby boy and lodged 'false' complaint

Chennai, Nov 30 (IANS) A 28-year-old woman was arrested by the Vyperi police in Chennai after she allegedly made a 'false' complaint that she was robbed of Rs 2.5 lakh, which she received after selling her baby, by two people.



Yasmin, the woman, in the complaint had said that she sold her baby to a person and in return received Rs 2.5 lakh, which she claimed was robbed by the accomplices of the brokers who had arranged the sale of the baby.



According to the police, the woman, in her complaint, had stated that she had met a woman named Jayageetha at a hospital in Kellys, where she had gone for a medical check up. She was pregnant at that time and told Jayageetha that she was aborting the foetus as she had no means to bring the child up as her husband had divorced her, Yasmin added in the complaint.



Jayageetha convinced her (Yasmin) to deliver the baby and that the child could be sold for money, she claimed in the complaint.



After Yasmin gave birth to a baby boy on November 21 at Washermenpet Government hospital, Jayageetha told her to bring the child after one week. As advised, Yasmin along with her baby boy met Jayageetha, the complaint stated.



As per the complaint, Yasmin gave the child to Jayageetha and her associate Dhanam. In return they handed over Rs 2.5 lakh to her. Two male accomplices of Jayageetha were also there with her.



Yasmin alleged that as she was returning home in an auto- rickshaw, the two male accomplices of Jayageetha followed her, intercepted the auto and took away the money.



A senior police officer told IANS that they were sceptical of the complaint lodged by Yasmin.



On investigation, the auto driver told the police that Yasmin had made up the story and the money was with her.



Jayageetha, Dhanam and Shivakumar -- the person who had bought the child --have also been arrested. A search is on for the two male accomplices of Jayageetha.



"We were almost certain that she was making up the story and wanted to ascertain a few things to corroborate. On questioning she spilled the beans," the police officer told IANS.



He said that Jayageetha, Dhanam and others involved will be questioned to ascertain whether they bought a child for the first time or whether they had done it before also.



