POCO starts recruiting MIUI Stable ROM testers

Beijing, Nov 23 (IANS) Smartphone brand POCO has started recruiting testers interested in trying out MIUI Stable ROM. These testers will be the first to use stable builds before they are rolled out to the general public.



MIUI is a modified Android ROM developed by electronics manufacturer Xiaomi for its smartphones.



According to an official announcement post on POCO Community, these users are responsible for providing feedback on new software builds and they are also expected to point out bugs, offer suggestions.



"POCO Stable Tester's phone should be logged in with the same ID which he/she has filled in the recruitment form. Should have tolerance for issues, willing to cooperate with the engineers about the issues with detailed information. Applicant's age should be 18/18+ year's," the firm noted.



The company recently announced that it has sold over 20 lakh units of POCO C3 smartphone within just nine months of its launch on Flipkart in India.



According to the company, POCO C3 has received phenomenal response from the users and continues to be an online bestseller since its launch.



The company has also unveiled its much anticipated device -- POCO F3 GT -- with the latest 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset in India, last month.



In May end, the company announced that it has registered a massive 300 per cent growth in the first quarter (Q1 2021), becoming the fastest growing brand in the country.



