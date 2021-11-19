PM visit - Residents asked not to hang clothes in balconies

Lucknow, Nov 19 (IANS) In a bizarre diktat, the Uttar Pradesh Police has asked residents of a high-rise building in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar extension area not to hang clothes in their balconies in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the state capital.



The order issued by Prashant Kumar Mishra, inspector in charge of the Gomti Nagar, mentions in particular the Saraswati apartment which is situated opposite the Signature Building where the all-India conference of DGPs will take place from Friday.



The Prime Minister will be attend the conference on Saturday and Sunday.



Residents have been asked not to hang their clothes in the balconies from Friday to Sunday and also inform the police in case they have any guests during this period.



--IANS

