PM to participate in 'Modi Pongal' event in Madurai on Jan 12

Chennai, Dec 31 (IANS) The President of the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP, K. Annamalai, said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would participate in an event titled 'Modi Pongal' to be held in Madurai on January 12.



The event is part of the Pongal festival being organised by the state unit of the BJP.



Modi will be in the state to inaugurate 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu at Virudhunagar on January 12, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will also be present in the programme.



BJP General Secretary, Karu Nagarajan, will be in-charge of the 'Modi Pongal' event for which an integrated committee has already been constituted.



Pongal is the harvest festival of Tamil Nadu which marks the beginning of the Tamil month of Thai, usually in mid-January.



The four-day Pongal festival commences on January 14 and ends on January 17. The 'Modi Pongal' event will be celebrated by the state unit of the BJP as a prelude to the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.



