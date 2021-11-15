PM to address event marking celebration of first Audit Diwas on Nov 16

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first Audit Diwas event on Tuesday at the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) office premises.



He will also unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion.



Audit Diwas is being celebrated to mark the historic origins of the institution of CAG and its contribution to governance, transparency and accountability over the past several years.



CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu will also be present at the event.



--IANS

sn/sks/bg