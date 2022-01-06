PM security lapse a serious issue, SPG & IB should be held responsible: Gehlot

Jaipur, Jan 6 (IANS) Terming the security breach of Prime minister Narendra Modi in Punjab as a serious incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held the SPG and Intelligence Bureau (IB) responsible in the incident.



Gehlot, on his Twitter handle said, "The lapse in the security of the Prime Minister is a serious matter. In the past, two Prime Ministers of India, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi have been assassinated, after which the SPG was given the full responsibility of the security of the Prime Minister.



"Special provisions have been made in the SPG Act to ensure the security of the PM. The SPG and IB are responsible for security of the PM's visit and the state police follow the instructions and advice of the SPG. The PM's convoy cannot proceed without the permission of the SPG.



"The SPG should tell why the Prime Minister was made to take a road journey of more than 2 hours without a pre-fixed schedule. The Punjab CM said that the farmers' protest information was informed earlier, yet why did the SPG allow the PM's convoy to go on the protest route?



"This is a serious issue on which the responsibility of SPG, IB and other agencies should be fixed instead of doing politics. The remarks being made by the BJP against the Congress and the Punjab Chief Minister Channi on this issue dilutes the seriousness of the issue. It should be condemned," he said.



--IANS

arc/dpb