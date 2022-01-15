PM proposes virtual tour for Independence struggle related memories

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday suggested a virtual catalogue of memories, persons and places associated with the Independence struggle in the 75th year of India's Independence.



Referring to a presentation on the theme of 'Vocal for Local and Virtual Tourism' by an entrepreneur from Jaipur during the virtual interaction, Modi appealed to him and his friends, "Coinciding with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, why not hold a virtual competition for schools and college students from across India?"



"The students can compile anything, everything related to the Independence struggle from their district, their towns, some memorial, anything from the history into a virtual creative work. And Start Ups like yours can compile and present them," Modi said, adding, "Then you can invite the country to a virtual tour in the 75th year of Independence?"



"You start thinking on these lines. I am sure we can take it forward," the Prime Minister assured.



Earlier, the Start Ups had made presentation and shared ideas and inputs on a variety of sectors and areas including robust data collection mechanism in agriculture; making India preferred agri-business hub; boosting healthcare through use of technology; tackling issue of mental health; promoting travel and tourism through innovations like virtual tours; ed-tech and job identification; space sector; connecting offline retail market with digital commerce; increasing manufacturing efficiency; defence exports; promoting green sustainable products and sustainable means of transport, among others.



--IANS

miv/skp/