PM praises TN woman cop who rescued a man trapped during rains

Chennai, Nov 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised Tamil Nadu woman police inspector Rajeswari who had hit headlines after she boldly took a man trapped under a tree on her shoulders from a Chennai cemetery where he was working.



Narendra Modi was addressing a meeting of the Director Generals of Police and other senior officers of the police force at Lucknow on Monday.



Modi said that the duty of the policeman or policewoman is not confined to police station or routine crime investigation, but to act in adverse conditions of natural disasters. He praised the presence of mind and attitude of the woman police officer, Rajeswari, and said that she is a role model for the entire police force.



The person Udhayakumar was reported dead by his colleague but Rajeswari who was on routine duty reached the spot and found that he was breathing and immediately swung into action and took him on her shoulders and shifted him to a hospital. Unfortunately, Udhayakumar passed away the next day.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earlier showered praises on the woman officer and had felicitated her at a function in Chennai in which state DGP, C. Sylendra Babu was also present.



