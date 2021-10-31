PM pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.



In a tweet, he said, "On her death anniversary, paying tributes to India's former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi Ji."



Congress leaders also paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 37th death anniversary and remembered her lifelong dedication and service to the nation.



The serving Prime Minister, she was assassinated on this day in 1984 by her own security guards.



