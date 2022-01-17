PM mourns social worker Shanti Devi's demise

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to express his grief over the demise of noted social worker and Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi.



Shanti Devi, also known as Lugdi Devi, passed away on Saturday night at her residence in Gunupur in Odisha's Rayagada district at the age of 88.



"Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.



In 2021, she was felicitated with the Padma Shri Award by President Ram Nath Kovind.



In Odisha, Shanti Devi had founded the Seva Samaj Ashram from where she ran her movement of providing education to tribal girls so that they could have a secured future.



"Her lifelong efforts to help the needy and tribal have always been inspiring. Her contribution to social work is invaluable," Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted.



