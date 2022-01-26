PM mourns demise of Kathakali exponent Milena Salvini

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mourned the demise of Milena Salvini, the Italy-born French exponent and teacher of Indian classical dance form Kathakali, who was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2019.



Salvini passed away on Tuesday at the age of 84.



The Indian Embassy in France tweeted on Wednesday: "One of the finest exponents of Kathakali, Padma Shri Milena Salvini passed away yesterday; As a founder director of ‘Centre Mandapa' in Paris, she promoted & taught Indian dance & music for more than four decades in France. Deepest condolences."



Mourning her demise, Modi tweeted, "Milena Salvini will be remembered for her passion towards Indian culture. She made numerous efforts to further popularise Kathakali across France. I am anguished by her passing away. My thoughts are with her family and well-wishers. May her soul rest in peace."



Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also sent a condolence message, saying: "Saddened to learn about the passing away of Milena Salvini. An exponent of Kathakali, Milena Salvini played an important role in promoting Indian dance and music for over four decades in France. My deepest condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace."



Salvini along with her husband had opened the Mandapa Center in Paris in 1975 to teach Indian classical dance to the western world. She had also arranged the famed Kutiyattam troupe's Europe tour with the help of UNESCO in 1980 and again in 1999.



