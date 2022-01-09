PM Modi to chair Covid-19 review meeting today

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a review meeting on the current situation of Covid pandemic in the country on Sunday.



A source confirmed that the PM will chair the meeting on Covid at 4.30 p.m.



The review meeting will be held in the backdrop of a massive spike in the Covid cases across the nation.



India registered 1,59,632 new Covid cases and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The new fatalities have increased the nationwide death toll to 4,83,790. The active caseload has jumped to 5,90,611, accounting for 1.66 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The Omicron case tally has climbed to 3,623, of which 1,409 have been discharged from hospitals. So far 27 states have reported the new variant, according to the Ministry.



The recovery of 40,863 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,44,53,603. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.98 per cent.



However, with the administration of over 89 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 151.57 crore as of Sunday morning.



