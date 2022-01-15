PM Modi pays tributes to Tamil poet, philosopher Thiruvalluvar

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day, Saturday.



"On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay tributes to the great Thiruvalluvar. His ideals are insightful and practical... they stand out for their diverse nature and intellectual depth. Sharing a video I took last year of the Thiruvalluvar Statue and Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.



Thiruvalluvar is regarded as a cultural icon. His most popular work is a collection of couplets on politics, ethics, economy, and love, called "Thirukkuaaa".



To honour his contribution, Thiruvalluvar Day is observed either on January 15 or 16 as a part of the Pongal celebrations. While a lot is not known about the life of Thiruvalluvar, it is believed that he used to live in the town of Mylapore, which in today's time is a neighbourhood in Chennai.



