PM Modi meets Indonesia President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of G20 Summit

New Delhi/Rome, Nov 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the Indonesia President, Joko Widodo on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Rome, Italy and committed to strengthen bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.



Modi congratulated Indonesia for its G20 Presidency next year and assured President Widodo of India's readiness to work closely with the country as part of Troika, a release from the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.



Both leaders held discussions on the recent course of India-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership. The two leaders appreciated each other's steadfast support during the Covid-19 pandemic and agreed to cooperate towards post-pandemic recovery.



They also emphasized the importance of Indo-Pacific cooperation, the MEA release added.



Both the leaders committed to strengthen bilateral trade and investment between the two countries, and pave way for greater people-to-people interaction.



Discussions also took place on combating climate change, particularly on the need for implementation of climate finance commitments, the release said.



