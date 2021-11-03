PM Modi embarks on return journey after two days at COP26

Glasgow, Nov 3 (IANS) After declaring a net zero goal year on day one and launching IRIS and GGI-OSOWOG on the second during the crucial climate change meet -- COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his return journey to India late on Tuesday evening here.



"Departing from Glasgow after two days of intense discussions about the future of our planet. India has not only exceeded the Paris Commitments but has now also set an ambitious agenda for the next 50 years," Modi tweeted before embarking on return journey.



He thanked host British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Scottish people for their warm hospitality.



Modi was here to attend the high level segment of the World Leaders' Summit at the ongoing 26th conference of parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). All eyes were on India -- deemed as largest polluter after China and the US by the west and ending the guessing game on day one itself, Modi declared that India will achieve net zero by 2070 among other climate actions.



On day two, the Prime Minister launched the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS), co-created by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) for working with the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to identify opportunities for partnerships and technical collaborations to strengthen infrastructure systems for resilient development in these countries.



The last big-ticket event was the launch of his ambitious programme, the GGI-OSOWOG, the Green Grids Initiative (GGI) as part of the One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) combining a massive increase in solar and wind power with international grids in every continent, connecting energy-rich locations such as sunny deserts and windy coastlines.



Before embarking, Modi interacted with the Indian community and enjoyed playing of 'dhol' along with the contingent there.



On the sidelines, the Prime Minister held multiple bilateral meetings.



