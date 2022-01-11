PM Modi dials K'taka CM, enquires about health

Bengaluru, Jan 11 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, currently in home isolation after testing positive for Covid, received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who enquired about his health. The chief minister has been handling his responsibilities in 'work from home' mode.



In the telephonic conversation which went on for about 5 minutes, Modi showed concern for the Chief Minister's health and urged him to take appropriate medical treatment.



The Prime Minister's call came at 4.30 p.m. in the middle of a virtual meeting the chief minister was holding to review the Covid situation in the state. The chief minister explained about him being infected along with two members of his family.



The chief minister also gave details about the Covid situation in the state to the Prime Minister, state government officials said.



"I am holding a virtual meeting right now in Bengaluru as a precursor to the virtual meeting you have called on January 13. Necessary measures have been taken in the state to control Covid. Vaccination drive has been intensified. Further measures would be initiated based on the suggestions from the experts," Bommai explained.



--IANS

pvn/bg