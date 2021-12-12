PM Modi, Dhanush, Sachin, Mohanlal joins scores in greeting Rajini on 72nd birthday

Chennai, Dec 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday joined scores of people from all walks of life in wishing megastar Rajinikanth, who celebrates his 72nd birthday on December 12, a very happy birthday.



The Prime Minister, who took to Twitter to wish the actor, said, "A very happy birthday to Rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life."



Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin too had wished the superstar of Tamil cinema good health.



Stalin, in his birthday greetings in Tamil, said that he wished Rajinikanth, who was setting foot into his 72nd year, entertained the Tamil people with his incomparable screen presence for several more years.



Rajinikanth's son-in-law and one of the film industry's top actors, Dhanush, too expressed his love for his father-in-law on social media.



Dhanush said, "Happy birthday My thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much."



Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar also sent his birthday greetings to the Tamil cinema icon on Sunday.



Sachin wrote, "Happy birthday Thalaiva Rajinikanth Sir. Always praying for your good health and happiness in life."



Calling Rajinikanth an epitome of humility, one of Malayalam cinema's top stars Mohanlal said, "Happiest birthday wishes dearest Rajinikanth sir.. You are the epitome of humility. Prayers for your good health and happiness always."



Birthday wishes and greetings continue to pour in from all over the country to the actor who is known as much for his humility as for his superstardom.



