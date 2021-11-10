PM Modi congratulates Indian women wrestlers on winning medals at Senior U-23 Worlds

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday showered praise on Indian women wrestlers who won medals at the Senior U-23 World Championships 2021 in Serbia.



India's Shivani Pawar won silver in 50kg while Anju, Divya Kakran, Radhika and Nisha Dahiya bagged bronze medals in the 55kg, 62kg, 65kg and 72kg categories respectively.



PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the medallists. "Congratulations to Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika and Nisha for winning medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India," the Prime Minister tweeted.



Indian women grapplers secured five medals at the Championships to mark the country's most successful outing at the event since its inaugural season in 2017.



Earlier, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), too, had lauded the wrestlers for displaying outstanding performances in the tournament.



"Take a look at the winners from the recently concluded Senior U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 which took place in Belgrade, Serbia won the highest no. of medals (5) in the tournament since its inaugural edition in 2017," SAI tweeted.



