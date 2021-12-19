PM lauds Goa for topping good governance parameters

Panaji, Dec 19 (IANS) Praising Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that apart from Goa's unique identity linked to its natural beauty, the coastal state had developed a new identity by trumping other states in fulfilling good governance parameters.



"Goa's natural beauty has always been its identity. But the incumbent government is making Goa known for another identity. This new identity is staying number one in every task," Modi said on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the state's Liberation.



"In other places, when work starts or there is some progress, Goa has already completed it. As a tourist destination, Goa has always been the choice of people, but now when it comes to good governance, Goa is at the top," the Prime Minister said.



Modi also said that the state was on the top of the states' list when it came to good governance, per capita income, reining in open defecation, making available separate toilets for girls in schools, door-to-door garbage collection, water tap connectivity, Aadhaar enrolment, food security, etc.



"I congratulate Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his team. Whatever Goa has achieved is unprecedented. What the people of Goa have done is worthy of pride," Modi said.



"I want to specially congratulate the Goa government and all residents of Goa for one new achievement -- to complete 100 per cent (Covid) vaccination. All eligible persons have been vaccinated in Goa. The second dose vaccination is going on.



"You are among the first states in the country to have done this wonder. I congratulate you," Modi also said.



--IANS

maya/skp/