PM inaugurates National Youth Festival virtually

Puducherry, Jan 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the 25th National Youth Festival as part of the Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary at Puducherry. He called upon the youths to adopt the new mantra of India, Compete and Conquer, and asked them to win battles to build a stronger India.



Narendra Modi asked the youths to write about unsung heroes of the freedom movement who did not get due recognition despite extreme sacrifices.



He said that the participation of youths in large numbers in the vaccination drive against Covid-19 was clear proof of their will to win and a sense of responsibility among them. The PM said that the performance in the Olympics and Paralympics where the participants won medals was a clear example of the will of the youth of the country.



He said that Puducherry is a beautiful example of 'Shresht Bharat Ek Bharat' (Best India, United India) and the youth will have a lot to learn from here.



Modi said that India's demography is young and the mind of the country is also young. The National Youth Festival also coincides with the 150th birth anniversary of Swami Aurobindo and the 100th death anniversary of Poet Subramania Bharathi, both associated closely with Puducherry.



He called upon the youths to be Vocal for Local as it can solve many problems like unemployment, bring honour to the poor and help in economic development and empowerment.



The Prime Minister also inaugurated a technology centre of the MSME ministry established at Puducherry with an investment of Rs 122 crore. He inaugurated the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, an auditorium with an open air theatre, constructed by the Puducherry administration at a cost of Rs 23 crore.



Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Dr Tamilisai Sounderrajan, Chief Minister N . Rangasami and Union Minister for Youth and Sports affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur, and others were present at the occasion.



