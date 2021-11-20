PM decided to repeal farm laws after listening to 'Mann Ki Baat' of farmers: BJP minority morcha

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Welcoming the Centre's announcement to repeal the three farm laws, BJP minority morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision after listening to the 'Mann Ki Baat' of the farmers.



"The decision to withdraw all the three agricultural laws can be taken only by Prime Minister Modi with firm determination and strong will. The decision to repeal the farm laws is a slap to those politicians who were doing politics on the issue. He (Modi) gave priority to the unity and integrity of the country," he said.



"The BJP government is working with the basic mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas' and the decision to withdraw all the three laws fulfils this mantra. The BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is committed to the welfare of the people and the results of the decision will be seen in the upcoming elections," Siddiqui said.



The minority morcha claimed that the decision has created panic among opposition parties.



"The decision to repeal the farm laws by Prime Minister Modi is historic and due to this there has been panic among the opposition parties," national media in-charge of the BJP minority morcha, Syed Yasir Jilani said.



In his address to the nation on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "It seems some of the farmers are still not convinced by our sincere efforts. We have decided to repeal the three farm laws. The constitutional process to repeal these laws would be completed during the Parliament Session that would start at the end of this month."



--IANS

ssb/shs/bg