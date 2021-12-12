Plastic waste sculpture museum to come up near Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 12 (IANS) Karnataka will house a museum of plastic waste sculpture near Bengaluru's picturesque holiday destination of Nandi Hills soon to sensitise people, it was announced on Sunday.



"Our aim is to use art to sensitise people against the ill-effects of plastic waste and encourage others to take up similar initiatives to promote recycling of waste, and protect our environment in every possible manner," Apresh Mishra, founder, The Hyphen told IANS.



The winning sculptures will eventually find place in the first of its kind museum of plastic waste sculptures near Nandi Hills, a popular weekend destination near Bengaluru, he said.



Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar had on Friday formally launched the Fellowship, a first-of-its-kind encourage young artists to create sculptures from plastic waste.



The launch took place during the 12th CSR Leadership Summit and witnessed participation from distinguished guests including Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Accel Partners' Partner Prashant Prakash, and Additional Chief Secretary, Dr Shalini Rajneesh, among others.



Under the Fellowship, entries will be invited from various young artists and 25 best entries will be selected by an eminent jury and mentored over several weeks to create life-size sculptures made purely from used plastic or plastic waste.



Kriti Fellowship is being supported by wecare and Discovery Village, among other partners, Mishra added.



It is one of the many initiatives of The Hyphen, an organisation aiming at channelising the potential of youth for nation building. "I am delighted that this Fellowship is receiving so much love and appreciation from our stakeholders and partners," he said.



--IANS

