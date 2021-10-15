P.L. Punia to head Congress' UP Campaign Committee

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Congress on Friday announced five committees for Uttar Pradesh elections and appointed General Secretary P.L. Punia as the head of the Campaign Committee.



Acharya Pramod Krishnam has been appointed Chairman of the Chargesheet Committee, former Union Minister Salman Khurshid will head the Manifesto Committee, Rajesh Mishra the Planning and Strategy Committee and former state President Nirmal Khatri the Election Coordination Committee.



The Congress has also appointed four new General Secretaries, 12 Vice Presidents and 31 new Secretaries as it seeks to galvanise its state unit ahead of polls.



General Secretary in charge Priyanka Gandhi has been on forefront in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, as Congress demands the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni for a free and fair probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed eight lives.



--IANS

miz/vd



