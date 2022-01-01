PKL 8: We will play with more aggression, says Haryana Steelers' Surender Nada

Bengaluru, Jan 1 (IANS) The Haryana Steelers will be looking to bounce back in their next Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 match after going down 28-42 against Bengaluru Bulls on Thursday. The Steelers will be up against the Gujarat Giants in their next game in Bengaluru on Sunday.



Haryana Steelers' defender Surender Nada said that the team will play with more aggression in their upcoming matches.



"In our last match, we made a lot of mistakes in both departments -- offense and defense. We couldn't score the number of points that we hoped for and we also couldn't tackle well. The entire team has to improve its performance in our next game. We will play with more aggression in our upcoming matches. It's very important for us to be aggressive."



Speaking about their encounter against Gujarat, Nada said, "We are well prepared for our next match. Gujarat Giants have a great defense unit in Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, and Ravinder Pahal, but we have good raiders in our team. We will work on the mistakes we made in our previous matches and try to improve as a unit. We will plan our strategies and look to perform well against Gujarat."



The defender added that the Haryana team always believes in themselves. "We will always keep our confidence up regardless of the results. We need to have confidence in our abilities and we will always believe in ourselves. We won't be able to perform if we lose hope and therefore, we will continue to keep backing ourselves in all matches."



--IANS



bsk