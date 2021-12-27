PKL 8: Tamil Thalaivas, U Mumba settle for 30-30 tie

Bengaluru, Dec 27 (IANS) Tamil Thaliavas and U Mumba settled for a 30-30 tie in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at the Sheraton Grand, here on Monday. U Mumba raider V Ajith Kumar scored 15 points in the match and helped his team to secure a tie.



The first half began with Tamil Thaliavas defenders paying no respect for the opponents. Captain Surjeet Singh, ably supported by Sahil Singh in the left corner, thwarted Mumbai raiders Abhishek Singh and V Ajith Kumar in successive attempts. With lanky raiders, Manjeet and Bhavani Rajput's impressive raids the Thaliavas clinched their first all out in the 7th minute to open up an 8-point lead.



The Thalaivas had six successful tackles as opposed to none by U Mumba in the first 15-minutes but they lost their course in the final minutes of the first half.



Mumbai scored nine points in the last 5 minutes of the half though. Ajith Kumar produced a stunning 4-point Super Raid and an additional two points for an all out to reduce the Tamil Thaliavas' lead to just two points in the last minute.



The first half ended 17-14 in favour of Thaliavas but with momentum on Mumbai's side. Tamil Thaliavas continued with their aggressive approach in the early minutes of the second half with Bhavani Rajput looking their best raider.



But the Thalaivas continued to struggle against their former raider Ajith Kumar who clinched his Super 10 and helped Mumbai keep pace as his raid points fetched U Mumba an all out with six minutes remaining in the match.



However, in the final raid, Ajith Kumar went for the touch instead of sacrificing himself for a bonus point and the Thaliavas defence rounded him off to secure a tie.



