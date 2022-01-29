PKL 8: Patna Pirates to face Gujarat Giants in second part of ongoing season

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Mashal Sports, organisers of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League, has released the next part of the schedule for Season 8, starting from Monday. The next part of the current season will see teams fight for a position on top of the points table, resulting in fans getting to witness some of the biggest rivalries in seven days of edge-of-seat, high-quality action on the mat.



Patna Pirates will resume Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) matches by playing against Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddha and more while Tamil Thalaivas will face Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans in the great Southern Derby. All matches of the upcoming schedule, being played in a bio-bubble at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Convention Centre at Whitefield here, start at 7:30 pm IST.



As per the current standings, Bengaluru Bulls are on top of the table with 46 points while Patna Pirates are second with 45.



Schedule of upcoming matches of Pro Kabaddi League:



Monday, January 31: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants, Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba



Tuesday, February 1: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha



Wednesday, February 2: U.P. Yoddha vs Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba



Thursday, February 3: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas



Friday, February 4: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates



Saturday, February 5: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers



Sunday, February 6: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan



--IANS



nr/bsk