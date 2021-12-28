PKL 8: Dabang Delhi take on Bengal Warriors in repeat of Season 7 final (preview)

Bengaluru, Dec 28 (IANS) Dabang Delhi KC will get to avenge their defeat to Bengal Warriors when the two teams meet in a repeat of the 2019 final on Day 8 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, here on Wednesday.



Delhi are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far with two wins and a tie but in defending champions Warriors, they will face a side slowly gaining in momentum. In Season 8 so far, Delhi have defeated Puneri Paltan 41-30; beat U Mumba 31-27 and played out a 24-24 tie with Gujarat Giants. Warriors, on the other hand, beat UP Yodha 38-33, defeated Tamil Thalaivas 38-30 and had suffered a narrow 36-35 loss to Bengaluru Bulls.



All eyes on Delhi

After three matches each, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors have looked the best sides in Season 8, continuing where they left off in 2019. Delhi's star raider Naveen Kumar has looked at his dynamic best, picking up three Super 10s in as many matches while captain Maninder Singh is slowly looking his very best for Bengal.



Delhi's biggest concern going into the match will be their reliance on Naveen. Barring Vijay, there has not been a lot of assistance in raiding, with Ajay Thakur rarely venturing into the opposition's side. In defence, the error-prone combination of Manjeet Chhillar and Jeeva Kumar will be a worry. The Kabaddi stalwarts have looked too eager on the mat this season and that has cost Delhi dearly.



Both Maninder Singh and Nabibakhsh have impressed in the raids for the Warriors despite their loss to Bengaluru Bulls in the previous match. The repeat of the Season 7 final has all the makings of a high-intensity encounter.



IANS



