Pixel Notepad foldable smartphone to cost lower than Galaxy Z Fold3

San Francisco, Jan 25 (IANS) US-based search engine giant Google is planning to launch its first foldable phone 'Pixel Notepad' and now a new report has claimed that it will cost less than Galaxy Z Fold3.



As per the report from 9to5Google, the upcoming foldable smartphone from Google could be priced around $1,400, which makes it significantly cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 which is priced at $1,800.



It appears that the Google Pixel Fold could be similar to the recently launched OPPO Find N.



The Pixel foldable phone from Google is expected to arrive in 2022. Google was expected to announce a foldable during its recent Pixel 6 launch event, but this did not happen.



The company recently announced Android 12L, a version of Android 12 optimised for tablets, foldables, and ChromeOS devices.



In addition to Android 12L, Google also announced new features in OS and Play for developers to better support these devices.



