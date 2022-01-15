Pixel Fold smartphone design revealed in Android 12L Beta 2

San Francisco, Jan 15 (IANS) US-based search engine giant Google is planning to launch its first foldable phone 'Pixel Fold' and now in Android 12L Beta 2 new animations were discovered that depict how to insert a SIM card into the upcoming foldable phone.



The animations for the SIM setup screen show a smartphone that has a larger foldable display instead of the usual single-screen design, reports GizmoChina.



It shows that the SIM card slot is situated at the bottom while the volume rocker keys are at the lower right side.



It appears that the Google Pixel Fold could be similar to the recently launched OPPO Find N instead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.



The Pixel foldable phone from Google is expected to arrive in 2022. Google was expected to announce a foldable during its recent Pixel 6 launch event, but this did not happen.



Reports indicate that Google's first foldable smartphone could be priced around $1,500 to $1,800.



The company recently announced Android 12L, a version of Android 12 optimised for tablets, foldables, and ChromeOS devices.



In addition to Android 12L, Google also announced new features in OS and Play for developers to better support these devices, reports TechCrunch.



These include updates to its Material Design guidance for large-screen devices, but also updates to Jetpack Compose to make it easier to build for these machines and to ensure that apps can more easily adapt to various screen orientations and sizes.



--IANS

wh/shb/