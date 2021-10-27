Pixel 6, Google Tensor lay a good foundation: Sundar Pichai

San Francisco, Oct 27 (IANS) After announcing robust quarterly results during the earnings call, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the new Pixel 6 series and Google Tensor chipset lay a good foundation.



The new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro bring together the best of Google Artificial Intelligence (AI), software and hardware, with the most advanced and inclusive cameras the company has ever built, Pichai added.



"If you look at the Google Tensor bet, these are multiyear bets, which finally play out and I couldn't be more excited by the reception for Pixel 6 and Google Tensor," he said.



"And I think it lays a good foundation of what we want to do in the future," he added.



The Google CEO said he is excited about the range of Pixel phones available this holiday season.



"They are beautiful, fast and powered by Google Tensor, a first-ever system on a chip," he added.



"It's specifically built to support Google AI and machine learning on device, and provides a long-term foundation for our Pixel devices," he said.



The Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display while the Pixel 6 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO display that will feature a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.



The Tensor chip houses the Titan M2 security chip that Google says has the most layers of security.



"On Pixel, we worked with an entire ecosystem of partners. We signed partnership agreements with more than 45 carriers and retailers across nine countries at launch, including deep collaboration, with each of the major US carriers: AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon," said Philipp Schindler -- Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer.



Meanwhile, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has posted a record revenue of $61.9 billion for the July-September quarter along with a record profit at $18.9 billion.



Google Services revenues were $59.9 billion, up 41 per cent, and Google Search and other advertising revenues of $37.9 million in the quarter were up 44 per cent.



