Pixel 6 and 6 Pro starts receiving January update

San Francisco, Jan 17 (IANS) As promised, Google has finally started rolling out the January 2022 software update to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.



The update, based on Android 12, fixes critical bugs and includes performance and stability improvements.



"Our January software update will start rolling out to Pixel6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices today. This will include all the fixes listed for the December update as well as the January update," the search engine giant said in a tweet.



The most notable fix addresses the mysterious Microsoft Teams bug that prevented users from making emergency calls.



The Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch OLED display, while the Pixel 6 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO display that will come with a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.



Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Tensor chipset, which has been developed in-house by Google.



The Tensor chip houses the Titan M2 security chip that Google says has the most layers of security.



The phone ships with Android 12 out of the box with the Material You interface, and Google is promising up to five years of security updates



In terms of optics, both phones have a 50MP sensor with f/1.85-inch aperture and 1/1.3-inch sensor size. Both phones also have a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 114-degres FOV. The Pixel 6 Pro gets a third 48MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and 20X digital zoom.



