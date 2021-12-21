Pinky Irani sent to judicial custody in Rs 200cr money laundering case

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Pinky Irani -- an alleged aide of multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, was on Tuesday remanded to judicial custody till January 3 by a special court, officials said.



Special Public Prosecutor Atul Tripathi and Mohammed Faraz requested the court to send her to judicial custody as she was not required for further questioning. After hearing the request, the court allowed the move of the ED.



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recently confronted Sukesh Chandrasekhar with Pinky Irani inside the Tihar Jail.



The probe agency had taken permission from the court to confront Pinky Irani with Sukesh. Pinky was in ED custody when she was confronted with Sukesh.



She was placed under arrest by the probe agency after she was called to join the probe from Mumbai.



According to the information, during the confrontation, both Sukesh and Pinky were asked the same set of questions.



ED has already mentioned in the chargesheet that it was Pinky who introduced Sukesh to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.



The ED wanted to know how Pinky helped him in proceeds of crime.



"We have gathered a number of new evidences which will make our case more powerful. We will soon file a supplementary chargesheet," said a source.



Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have recorded their statement as a witness in the case.



Pinky Irani was the one who introduced Sukesh to Jacqueline. According to the first chargesheet filed by ED, it was Pinky who used to select luxury gifts for Jacqueline, and once the payment was made by Sukesh, she used to collect it from the gift centre to hand it over to Jacqueline.



The ED also recorded the statement of Jacqueline's make-up artist Shan. The ED has collected a number of more evidences in this case, few persons are on the radar of ED who will be summoned in coming days.



As of now, the ED has not said whether it is going to name the actress as an accused or not.



The first chargesheet has mentioned that Sukesh gave a number of luxury gifts to actresses.



Currently, the ED is also taking legal opinion to prepare a fool proof supplementary chargesheet.



--IANS

