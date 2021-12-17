Pinky Irani confronted with Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Tihar Jail

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Friday was confronted with his alleged aide Pinky Irani -- the woman who introduced the former to actress Jacqueline Fernandez, in Tihar Jail here, in connection with the Rs 200 crore Prevention of Money Laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), sources in the know of things said.



According to the first chargesheet filed by ED, it was Pinky who used to select luxury gifts for Jacqueline and once the payment was made by Sukesh, she used to collect it from gift centres to hand it over to Jacqueline.



The probe agency had taken permission from the court to confront Pinky Irani with Sukesh. Pinky is currently in the ED custody. She was placed under arrest by the probe agency after she was called to join the probe.



According to the information, both Sukesh and Pinky were asked the same set of questions.



The ED wanted to know how Pinky helped him on the proceeds of crime.



During the lengthy questioning that went on for hours, around 50 questions were asked by the ED officials. A source said that there were minor contradictions in their statements.



"Their questioning will help us in filing a supplementary chargesheet in the matter. We have gathered a number of new evidence which will make our case more powerful," said a source.



Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have already recorded their statement as witness in the case.



The ED also recorded the statement of Shan, the make-up artist of Jacqueline. The probe agency has collected a number of more evidence in this case, and few persons are on its radar. According to sources, they will be summoned in the coming days.



As of now, the ED has not said if they are going to name the actress as an accused or not. The first chargesheet has mentioned that Sukesh gave a number of luxury gifts to actresses.



Currently, the ED is also seeking legal opinion to prepare a fool-proof supplementary chargesheet.



