Pinarayi Vijayan brand ambassador of Omicron: Democratic Party

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 (IANS) Democratic Party, an ally of the BJP-led NDA, on Thursday termed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the brand ambassador of Omicron, saying he has no moral right to ask people to maintain Covid protocol as he and his party are violating it through their ongoing party meetings.



The Democratic Party asked Vijayan to immediately postpone the ongoing party meetings of the CPI-M.



Democratic Party president George Sebastian said, "The people of Kerala used to be glued to TV sets not long ago keenly hearing Vijayan in his customary press meetings held practically every day and today see what's happening -- their party meetings are being held across the state to the run up of the upcoming State Party conference and the Party Congress."



Since the past few weeks, Vijayan is seen addressing various party meetings across the state, and with several more district party meetings scheduled, it is unlikely that total shutdown will be announced soon, he said.



"Vijayan no longer has the moral right to ask people to maintain Covid protocol as it has been totally violated by his party through their ongoing party meetings. Vijayan is now the brand ambassador of Omicron," said Sebastian.



