Pilot meets Sonia on cabinet reshuffle, says workers should get respect

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Friday and sources say that the Congress leadership has agreed to his suggestion for a cabinet reshuffle in the state.



Sources said that 9 new ministers will be inducted in which four ministers will be from the Gehlot camp while the remaining five will be distributed zone wise. The final list is almost ready.



After the meeting Pilot said that it is good that the leadership is taking feedback and "I have shared my view."



He said in his view all those workers who have fought the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should get their due and respect in the government and in the party. Friday's meeting comes a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Sonia Gandhi over a possible cabinet reshuffle and, according to the sources, Pilot has been called to resolve issues related to the state.



On Thursday, Pilot met senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal ahead of the Gehlot-Sonia Gandhi meeting.



After his meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot maintained that he will abide by the decision taken by the leadership and that he has conveyed everything to the Congress interim president.



The much-awaited cabinet rejig and appointments have been pending ever since the Covid pandemic broke out. The Assembly by-polls had also been delayed.



Meanwhile, Congress sources have confirmed that Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma and Revenue Minister Harish Choudhary might be relieved of their cabinet portfolios as they have been made party in-charges of Gujarat and Punjab.



Long pending appointments, especially related to the state unit, will be announced following the cabinet expansion.



--IANS

miz/bg