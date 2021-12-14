Pilot drone project to deliver medicines in Manipur, Nagaland, Andaman

Kohima, Dec 14 (IANS) The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), following suggestion from the Union Health Ministry, has launched a pilot project in Manipur, Nagaland and Andaman and Nicobar Islands to supply live saving drugs and vital medical essentials in the remote areas using drones, officials said on Tuesday.



An official of Nagaland Health Department said that the ICMR's drone service has been approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.



In this pilot project for studying the feasibility of drone technology in delivery of medical supplies, two districts in Nagaland -- Mokokchung and Tuensang -- have been chosen.



The official said that the drone service in Mokokchung district was formally launched on Tuesday from the chief medical officer's office to the primary health centre in Longsa village.



Normally, it takes more than one hour to reach Longsa village from Mokokchung town, covering a distance of almost 30 km, and much more time is required to reach the remote village during monsoon.



But the drone took only eight minutes to reach the PHC in Longsa from Mokokchung, covering an aerial distance of 11.5 km.



