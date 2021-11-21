Pictures recall horror of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) In less than a week, the nation will observe the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which paralysed the nation's commercial capital for three days in 2008.



These pictures recall the horror of the attacks that claimed more than 160 lives.



They take us through the multiple locations of the attacks -- Taj Mahal Palace & Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Trident Nariman Point, Leopold Cafe, Nariman House (better known as the Jewish Chabad House) and Cama Hospital. Explosions also rocked the Mazagon docks and took place in a taxi at Vile Parle.



The three days were marked by the bravery of NSG commandos, who rescued 300 people from the Taj, 250 from the Trident and 60 people (members of 12 different families) from Nariman House. Also showing exemplary courage were men of the Mumbai Police, such as Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who captured a terrorist alive with his bare hands.



The nation also mourned the martyrdom of Joint Commissioner of Police Hemant Karkare, Chief of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad, Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Kamte, Senior Inspector Vijay Salaskar, Senior Inspector Shashank Shinde and the NSG commandos, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and Hawaldar Gajender Singh Bisht. Three railway officials were martyred at the CST.



