Phone tapping case: Raj CM's OSD fails to appear before Delhi Police

Jaipur, Oct 22 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Officer on Special Duty Lokesh Sharma, who was to appear on Friday before the Delhi Police's Crime Branch for questioning in the phone tapping case, returned to Jaipur without presenting himself, citing a family emergency.



In his message to the media, he said: "When I was on my way to PS Crime Branch, I received news of a family emergency and came back. That's why I could not appear."



He was to appear before th Crime Branch for the first time after a case was registered against him on the complaint of Jodhpur MP and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on March 25 this year.



Sharma has earlier told IANS that he was leaving for Delhi and was "ready to cooperate with the police if they want to inquire about anything".



He was issued a notice through an email, asking him to appear on October 22 at 11 a.m. in the national capital.



Earlier, he was called for questioning on July 24, but he did not appear at that time.



Sharma had challenged the FIR registered against him in the High Court. Giving relief to the OSD in the case, the High Court stayed his arrest till January 13.



Government's Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi was also called for questioning in June, but did not appear.



