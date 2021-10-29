Philippine capital region to remain under alert level 3 till Nov 14

Manila, Oct 29 (IANS) Metro Manila will remain under alert level 3 until November 14 though the number of Covid-19 cases is falling in the Philippine capital region, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday.



In a televised press conference, Roque said the government would allow the gradual increase of passenger capacity in public transport for road-based and rail transportation plying Metro Manila and its adjacent provinces from 70 per cent to full capacity starting November 4, reports Xinhua news agency.



This month, the government eased some lockdown rules by reopening more businesses such as dine-in restaurants and cinemas to increase economic activities.



With the number of new cases dropping significantly since the third wave of infections peaked in September, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the capital region is at a moderate risk level, while nine areas still have a seven-day positive growth rate as of Thursday.



She said the region's average daily rate or the number of infected people per 100,000 population is still at 7.4.



"The average daily attack rate needs to hit seven or below before we can de-escalate to alert level 2."



Metro Manila, home to more than 13 million people, has been the epicentre since the onset of the pandemic in January 2020.



Till date, the Philippines has registered 2,772,491 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 42,575 deaths.



